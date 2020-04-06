Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.04706022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

