O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

4/3/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/30/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $418.00 to $354.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $465.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

3/17/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $480.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $425.00 to $405.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $485.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $35.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.64. The stock had a trading volume of 376,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,755. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $335,631,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

