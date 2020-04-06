Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.35 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $37.88 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.04579589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037741 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,582,333 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

