Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,661.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

