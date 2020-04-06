OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.13. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,918. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.