OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $555,744.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, OST has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and Coinsuper. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $555,744.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, IDCM, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

