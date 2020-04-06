OTOCASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $3,967.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OTOCASH has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

