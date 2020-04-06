Ovintiv to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. SunTrust Banks lowered Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Ovintiv stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovintiv stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

