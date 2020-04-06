Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Nomura

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Nomura from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

OC traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 336,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

