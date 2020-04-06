Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 112,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

