Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Oxford Industries worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $552.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

