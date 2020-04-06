P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,830 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.22% of P H Glatfelter worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

