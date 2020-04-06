PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.08 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5,305.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, Graviex, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.