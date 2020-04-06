Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

