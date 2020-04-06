PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.