Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 490 ($6.45).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down from GBX 515 ($6.77)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on the stock.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 446.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pagegroup has a one year low of GBX 286.80 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm has a market cap of $919.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3719.7910555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.