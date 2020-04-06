Pagerduty (PD) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pagerduty to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -58.81% -94.48% -6.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -19.62 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $344.74 million 6.28

Pagerduty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pagerduty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2293 10170 17861 961 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 65.62%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its competitors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

