PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 286.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,357 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of PagSeguro Digital worth $61,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

