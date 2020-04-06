Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.29.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $7,586,020 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.