Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. 6,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 247.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,082,500 shares of company stock valued at $240,842,875.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palomar by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

