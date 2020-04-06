Pandacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $799,260.78 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $799,260.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

