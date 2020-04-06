Pandacoin Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $879,570.63 and $12.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.