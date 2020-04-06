Parachute Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $83,655.99 and $8,299.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,371,274 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

