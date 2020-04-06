Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Investec cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.53.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.