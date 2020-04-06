ParallelCoin Achieves Market Cap of $85,302.08 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,302.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003805 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00597078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

