ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Tops $77,822.44 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,822.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00620631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007766 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

