Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$13.06. 504,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$382.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 1.3858917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.