Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

PKOH stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $17.23. 972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,438. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,431.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

