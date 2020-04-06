Parkgene Price Hits $0.0002 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 116% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Parkgene has a market cap of $63,662.61 and approximately $121.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 68.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.