ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 47% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $62.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

