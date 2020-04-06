Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 138,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Parsley Energy worth $57,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE PE opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

