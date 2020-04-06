Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMRA opened at $15.75 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

