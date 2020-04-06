Patron (PAT) Price Up 101.8% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 65.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Patron has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $46,447.12 and $371.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

