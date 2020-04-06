Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,799,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,437. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

