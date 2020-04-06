Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $2.10 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.90. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of PTEN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

