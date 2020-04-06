PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,774.30 or 0.24517499 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $33.17 million and $2.93 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.04693963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037530 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010786 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 18,694 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

