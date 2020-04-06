Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $243.61 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $243.61 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013733 BTC on popular exchanges including BW.com, BigONE, FCoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bitrue, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Crex24, SouthXchange, KuCoin, Bitfinex, BW.com, FCoin, CoinEx, Coinbit, BCEX, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinPlace, WazirX, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, BitMax, Binance, Coinall, Iquant, C2CX, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bittrex, MXC, BigONE, OKCoin, Bit-Z, TOKOK, P2PB2B and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

