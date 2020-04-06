Paxos Standard Token Market Capitalization Tops $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

