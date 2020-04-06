PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $27,181.67 and $466.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

