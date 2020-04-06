Paychex (PAYX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:

3/26/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

3/13/2020 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PAYX opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

