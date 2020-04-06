PayCoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $11,387.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

