Payfair (PFR) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $5,815.23 and approximately $307.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.