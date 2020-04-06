Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wedbush

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

