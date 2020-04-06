Paypex (PAYX) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $29,862.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. In the last week, Paypex has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

