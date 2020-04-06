PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PayPie has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $100,270.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.