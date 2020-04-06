PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $900,464.19 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. PCHAIN has a market cap of $900,464.19 and $231,380.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.04564619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

