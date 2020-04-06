Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $60,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 743,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 339,419 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of PEB opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

