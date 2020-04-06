Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 37.94 ($0.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

