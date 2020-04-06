Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.17 million and $58,183.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.57 or 0.03550748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00751530 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,119,282 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, WEX, CoinEgg, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Bittrex, SouthXchange, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

