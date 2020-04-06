PegNet Market Cap Tops $2.29 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $15,543.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.02561614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,814,046,224 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

